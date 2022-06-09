‘Incredible’ Royal Family watched and ‘supported’ Eurovision Song Contest’s UK contestant





Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder, who rose to fame in 2020 for his cover songs on TikTok amid lockdown in the UK, had a little encounter with Kate Middleton during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held last weekend. The British singer, who came second just being narrowly beaten by the Ukrainian entry, revealed that he met Kate and Princess Beatrice after his performance at the Party at the Palace for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking of the Duchess of Cambridge, he told People: “She is so kind and said that the Royal Family had all been supporting me for a while and all throughout Eurovision.” He added that Beatrice “was just so lovely and encouraging and supporting, and just generous with her kindness”. He continued: “She was just saying that they all appreciated the way that the team had handled the Eurovision journey, and that meant so much to all of us. “What I gather is a lot of the members of the Royal Family had seen Eurovision and were supporting my song from home, which means a lot.

“It was incredible, and it was so inspiring to get the encouragement from the Royal Family because they stand for such similar themes that Eurovision celebrates as well, like unity, togetherness, and solidarity.” He said: “And that coming together of people in a world that seems to find ways of disconnecting us at any given time.” The Essex-based singer, who became popular during lockdown with his impressive vocals, blew Europe away with his epic performance during the annual contest, scoring a staggering 466 points for his homeland. The star gave the UK the best result in 20 years. READ MORE: Mike Tindall lays bare why Royal Family wanted to flee pageant

The live crowd saw over 22,000 people party in front of Buckingham Palace, including thousands of key workers. Millions tuned in from home to see the culmination of Her Majesty’s celebrations. Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne and husband Timothy Laurence were all in attendance. Also joining them were Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent.