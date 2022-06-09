January 6 riot was part of ‘attempted coup’ by Trump, committee alleges

Donald Trump led an “attempted coup” against the US government that was months in the planning and was only stopped with the help of some of his top officials, members of Congress said on Thursday.

The statements came during a nationally televised Capitol Hill hearing of the committee investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, which members accused him of encouraging. It is the first in a series of public sessions that members hope will get the public’s attention and refocus efforts on what they argue is an ongoing threat to US democracy.

It featured clips of sworn testimony by Trump’s closest aides, which detailed how they did not believe the president’s claims of fraud and their attempts, sometimes angrily, to stop him from pursuing them.

William Barr, Trump’s attorney-general, told investigators that he confronted the president directly, calling his claims of election fraud “bullshit”. Barr added it was part of the reason he resigned before the end of the administration.

Jason Miller, a longtime Trump aide, told the panel that he was present when Trump’s campaign data experts told him he had lost the election. In another clip, Barr said he also told the president there was no evidence to support the fraud claims, adding some of the most sensational — that tabulating machines were changing votes — were “absolutely groundless”.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, said she “accepted” what Barr said about the outcome of the election.

Nevertheless, said January 6 committee member and congresswoman Liz Cheney, Trump tried to appoint his ally Jeffrey Clark as attorney-general in the aftermath of the election so that he would repeat the former president’s claims that the vote had been rigged in favour of his rival Joe Biden.

Clark wanted to send a letter to state officials in Georgia urging them to investigate the state’s election results, she said. She described how other leaders within the department stopped him by threatening to resign, an action Cheney said helped preserve democracy.

Cheney has promised testimony from more than half a dozen White House staffers who will say Trump was “yelling” and “angry” at officials who begged him to get his supporters to stand down.

Members of the committee said they would explain how groups colluded to invade the US Capitol in an effort to stop Biden being certified as president.

“They did so at the encouragement of the president of the United States, the president of the United States, trying to stop the transfer of power, a precedent that had stood for 220 years, even as our democracy had faced its most difficult test,” Bennie Thompson, the chair of the bipartisan committee, said at the start of the 90-minute primetime televised hearing.

“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over,” Thompson said. “January 6 and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk.” He accused Trump of playing a leading role in an “attempted coup . . . to overthrow the government.”

The committee aired clips from the day of the riot, from Trump’s supporters saying they expected something big to happen, to Trump telling his supporters he would be “very disappointed” with Mike Pence, the vice-president, if he failed to stop the certification of the election by Congress.

There were also videos of the actual assault on the US Capitol and the breach of the building. As they moved in, some shouted “Hang Mike Pence”, while footage showed others chanting “Nancy,” in a reference to the House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The committee have been investigating the attack for a year, interviewing over 1,000 witnesses and combing over 140,000 documents.

Much of that work has happened behind closed doors, but officials hope the public hearings can captivate the public interest in the same way the explosive Watergate hearings did in the 1970s.

Senior Republicans insisted they would not watch the broadcast, and Fox News, the rightwing news channel, did not air it live. In an attempt to put this hearing above partisan mudslinging, Thompson sought to put last year’s attack in sweeping historical context, comparing it with “slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching”.

Nevertheless, members believe that testimony from some of those closest to the attack will help persuade the public of its seriousness and the need to reform US electoral laws in response.

The committee heard Thursday from two witnesses in person: Caroline Edwards, a Capitol police officer, and Nick Quested, who was filming the events for a documentary.

Over the coming weeks, members will delve into different aspects of what they believe to have been a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, including what Trump himself did during a three-hour period in which the Capitol was being stormed before he finally made a public statement.