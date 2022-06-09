LOCAL BRIEFS: June 9, 2022

Coffee and Curators set for today

BLOOMINGTON — “Coffee and Curators – Angel Mounds Celestial Alignments” will take place online at 3 p.m. today.

During this free online talk Ed Herrmann, executive director of the IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, will focus on new observations that show how the arrangement of mounds relate directly to the movement of the sun, moon, and stars at this important site, and reflects the genius of the site’s builders, specifically the Angel Mounds in Southern Indiana.

To register go to iu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvcO2trD0tGNO4ejfUDJ1KPVOXKN17DGGN.

School trustees to meet Monday

GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the GCS Administrative Center at 613 E. Purl Street.

Implementation of security systems is an agenda topic, according to a news release.

Work session set for Tuesday

ELKHART — The Elkhart Community School Corporation Board of Trustees is set to meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road, according to a news release. The site is accessible to all persons but those requiring accommodation or assistance should contact the corporation administrative office at 574-262-5506.

HR committee to meet Monday

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Monday at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Summer concert lineup announced

VALPARAISO — Purdue Northwest will be hosting a concert lineup June 24, July 1, July 15, Aug. 12, and Sept. 16, at Gabis Arboretum, 450 W. 100 North.

The series includes nationally acclaimed tribute bands playing favorite hits by Elvis, The Beatles, and Cream as well as original music by a Chicago Blues Festival headliner and Chicago’s original jam band, Mr. Blotto, according to a news release.

The full 2022 schedule includes:

• June 24: MegaBeatles, recreating the music of The Beatles, start time 6 p.m. with opening acts The Crawpuppies and Chris & Lou

• July 1: The Music of Cream, performing hits by Eric Clapton, Blind Faith and Cream, start time 6 p.m. with opening act Lauren Dukes

• July 15: Toronzo Cannon, a Chicago Blues Festival headliner by night and CTA bus driver by day, start time 5 p.m. with opening act Planetary Blues Band

• Aug. 12: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers, start time 6 p.m. with opening act Chris & Lou

• Sept. 16: Mr. Blotto, Chicago’s original Jam Band, start time 6 p.m. with opening act Phantom Zone

WildRose Brewing and local food vendors will be on site selling beer, wine and food. No outside alcohol is allowed, the release added.

All concert times are and gates open 30 minutes before show time. Concerts will take place rain or shine. Ticket prices vary per show and can be purchased at pnw.edu/gabis-concerts. Member discounts are available.

World Blood Donor Day set for June 14

INDIANAPOLIS — This Tuesday, the American Red Cross Indiana Region joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which each year recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).