Love Island fans forced to ‘turn up their TVs’ as Liam’s whispering baffles them

Love Island fans were forced to ‘turn up their TVs’ after Liam Llewellyn ’s whispering during his first dates has baffled viewers.

The 23 year old Welsh student was picked to go on a date with not one but two new girls who were entering the villa during tonight’s episode.

He was the first of the Islanders to meet 27 year old Turkish actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and 25 year old Lounge Host Afia Tonkmor.

He ‘dated’ the pair in a rather strange set-up, where he sat first with Afia at a table, with Ekin-Su sat alone in the background, before he switched tables to sit with Ekin-Su.







In perhaps a well-practised flirting technique, a usually loud Liam adopted a breathy, whispery voice when speaking to the girls, both of whom he called stunning, which had Love Island viewers straining to hear what he was saying.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to comment on Liam’s audio levels.

One person added a meme of a woman staring into the distance looking confused, and they wrote: “why is liam giving us asmr stop whispering”.

Someone else wrote: “Liam man whyre you whispering”.







Another Twitter user wrote: “Is Liam auditioning for an asmr career with that whispering”, whilst another wrote: “Why is my guy speaking bare soft, whispering an ting”.

Yet another user posted another meme, begging Liam to ‘speak up’: “Why is Liam whispering pls. SPEAK UP”.

Someone else wrote: “Liam is whispering to these girls like he thinks they might spook like horses”, whilst another posted an image of Nicki Minaj looking confused and wrote: “Me trying to hear what Liam is saying. why is he whispering”.







Although Liam might have been whispering, it seems that Ekin-Su could hear what he was saying, and she complimented his blue eyes before he in turn complimented her brown ones.

Liam is currently single and vulnerable in the villa, after Italian hunk newcomer Davide chose to steal his original partner, Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, to couple up with.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su and Afia’s arrival into the Mallorcan villa has predictably ruffled some feathers.







The boys have been swooning over Ekin-Su, and the girls have been left territorial over their partners after Ekin-Su has wasted no time in getting to know the boys.

She has made a beeline for 19 year old Gemma Owen ’s partner Davide, 27, leaving Gemma less than impressed.

A further comment she made to Gemma saying that the latter ‘could be like her little sister’ left Gemma extremely angry, saying: “Who the f**k does she think she’s talking to?”.

