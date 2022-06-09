Mark Wright shares Piers Morgan advice amid long-distance marriage with Michelle

Mark Wright has revealed the relationship advice he received from Piers Morgan to help him handle his long-distance marriage with wife Michelle Keegan.

The former TOWIE star, 35, spoke about the difficulties he has been facing with Michelle, whom he married in 2015, during an appearance on Loose Women today, saying long distance was “hard”.

For his appearance on the ITV chat show on Thursday, Mark was joined by Ruth Langsford, Frankie Bridge, and Steven Bartlett – with Mark discussing his and his wife’s careers and the impact they have on their relationship.

Their busy schedules mean that the pair are often not in the country at the same time, but Mark has revealed Piers gave him some words of advice on how to handle it.

Piers has been married to wife Celia Walden for more than 12 years, and shared some key guidance he has learned over the years with Mark.

According to Piers, Mark should make time to see his partner every three weeks, no matter the distance.







Ruth then asked Mark what it’s like to see Michelle after spending long periods apart, with the TV personality replying: “If you’re in love and in a happy relationship you will be happy to see each other.

“You have to learn that you’ve been together for a long time and not seen each other in 3 weeks so it’s exciting at first but then it goes back to being a 10 year relationship.

“The longer you go, the more pressure there is because the longer it’s been.”

The advice from Piers came after Mark had met up for dinner with Piers when they were both in Los Angeles, and the pair had spoken about how hard it was to manage long distance relationships.







“I was in LA and had a dinner with Piers Morgan and I told him it was hard”, said Mark.

He said that Piers told him: “I had this with my wife and we have a 3 weeks rule so don’t let it go past 3 weeks”.

But with Michelle in Australia, it’s far from easy for Mark to head over and his partner, as he explained: “It’s tough though with Australia, it’s a lot of flying”.

While Michelle has recently headed down under for work, Mark has been flying across Europe, recently visiting Croatia, Malta, Italy, Portugal, and Majorca as part of a project for Heart Radio.