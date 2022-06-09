Martin Lewis advises legacy benefit claimants on whether they will get £650 support





Money saving expert Mr Lewis appeared on ITV’s This Morning, answering questions from viewers. One viewer, Charlotte, was concerned that she may miss out on £650 of support if she moved over to Universal Credit from the legacy benefit system.

Charlotte wrote into the show, asking for Mr Lewis’ advice on her complicated predicament. She said: “Regarding the Government’s £650 towards energy, what happens if you move from tax credits to Universal Credit as you miss the qualifying dates if you move over but both benefits are entitled to it. “I need to move over but I don’t want to lose out on the support.” Both This Morning hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, commented on how complicated the situation sounded.

Mr Lewis agreed, noting that there were two "major elements" of the issue that needed to be dissected. He said: "First of all, we had the Chancellor announce a couple of weeks ago the package to help with the cost of energy. "So every household will get £400 reduced on its bill if you get an energy bill coming in October. "But also, for those on benefits, Jobseeker's Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit you are likely to also get a £650 payment onto your benefits to help. This will come in two payments, one of £325 and another of £325."

To receive the first payment of £325, Britons needed to be receiving a qualifying benefit on May 25, 2022. However, no qualifying dates have been released as of yet for Britons to be eligible for the second payment. Mr Lewis continued: “You should’ve already qualified for that first payment. Regardless of what happens with your benefits going forward. “Whether you get the second payment will depend whether you’re on a qualifying payment on a date that has not yet been announced. So I can’t tell you what you’d have to be getting.”

“If you are voluntarily shifting from the benefit you currently get to Universal Credit, which you’re allowed to do, there might possibly be a gap. I actually can’t really see it happening but there might possibly be a gap. “There are some people who are better off on Universal Credit, especially people who work or have higher rent, you would get more on Universal Credit than the old-style benefits, some people may be worse off too. You’d probably still be entitled to it.” He advised that people voluntarily moving onto Universal Credit should get insight from a one-on-one benefits advisor, who could then also assist in answering Charlotte’s original question with more clarity. He concluded: “If it’s automatically happening then it should be fine I would think. If it’s not automatically happening you should be doing it with a one-on-one benefits advisor which you can get free through Citizens Advice and others. Go and talk to them about this issue and the transition issue when it happens.”