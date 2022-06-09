Meta’s dual-camera Apple Watch competitor has been shelved before release | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Meta’s now-cancelled smartwatch, codenamed “Milan,” was slated to feature two cameras in addition to technologies to allow the user to use their entire-arm gestures as a device controller.

Meta’s Reality Labs division was in charge of the development of the previously rumored device. According to a report on Thursday, the process has been stopped, and will likely not see the light of day.

The device was reportedly in development for two years. It was planned to incorporate activity tracking, music playback, and messaging like other smartwatches, but also two cameras and electromyography technology.

The smartwatch was also rumored to feature electromyography technology, and could allow users control with nerve signals from the wrist. The camera at the back of the watch was reportedly interfering with the accuracy of the control scheme.

According to Thursday’s report by Bloomberg, there was also a camera on the face of the watch for video calling. It was originally scheduled to go on sale in the spring of 2023 at a price point “around $349.”

First reported in February of 2021, Facebook, was rumored to be developing a smartwatch with health and messaging features, akin to the Apple Watch.