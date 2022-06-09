Ms. Marvel Episode 1: All The Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed

The MCU’s Phase 4 shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Moon Knight introduced Marc Spector to the live-action universe and now Ms. Marvel is following a similar path, bringing Kamala Khan to life for the first time on the small screen. The first episode of her new show aired yesterday–alongside a new Obi-Wan Kenobi episode–and was jam packed with nods, references, and Easter Eggs to both the MCU at large and the comics she sprang from. See, unlike Marc, Kamala is very, very tapped into the world of superheroes. She’s been paying attention to the exploits of the Avengers for as long as we have, following their moves, charting their adventures–even making a whole YouTube channel dedicated to explaining them.

This, of course, makes Kamala unique in the MCU–she’s our first ever look at the way fandom works in the MCU. Sure, we may have seen things at a distance in the past–museum exhibits, public events, and so on–but in Ms. Marvel Episode 1, we get to see a full-on superhero fan convention. It’s safe to say that superheroes are as loved within the MCU as they are outside of it.

We've cataloged some little details in this episode you may have missed