Nations League round-up: Northern Ireland beaten in Kosovo as Portugal and Spain win

Northern Ireland’s long wait for a Nations League win goes on after they were beaten 3-2 in Kosovo, while Spain and Portugal picked up victories in the competition on Thursday.

Northern Ireland have now failed to win any of their 13 Nations League fixtures, losing 10, and they’ll be feeling the pressure after another frustrating night in the competition, following the disappointing draw with Cyprus at the weekend.

Hosts Kosovo were deserved winners, though, despite a nervy final few minutes. They took the lead through Vedat Muriqi’s penalty nine minutes in after Steven Davis’ clumsy foul on Milot Rashica and when Zymer Bytyqi volleyed in a Rashica cross on 19 minutes, the visitors had a mountain to climb.

Vedat Muriqi celebrates scoring against Northern Ireland for Kosovo





Northern Ireland hadn’t scored in their last three outings but Shayne Lavery got them back into the match on the stroke of half-time with a brave close-range header. However, that hope was extinguished seven minutes into the second half when the impressive Muriqi just stayed onside to convert a fine Kosovo move.

Daniel Ballard did set up a tense finish with his header seven minutes from time but Northern Ireland couldn’t find an equaliser and the result leaves them third in League C Group 2 with just one point, eight points behind table-toppers Greece, who beat Cyprus 3-0.

‘Northern Ireland are in transition’ Former Northern Ireland international Jamie Ward on Sky Sports News: “Kosovo were worthy winners. We can look at the defence but we had three young defenders in the back four. I’d be looking at the senior players to guide them through these games. “Northern Irish football is in a transition period. You can see from the starting line-up, there’s a range of ages in there. It’s about trying to find the balance. “I wouldn’t get too worried just yet. You need to let these young lads come through.”

Meanwhile, in League A Group 2 Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes were on target in Portugal’s comfortable 2-0 win over Czech Republic.

Portugal’s Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and the Czech Republic, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)





The victory means Portugal remain two points above Spain, who moved up to second spot in that pool thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s first-half strike in a 1-0 win away to Switzerland. Spain had drawn their first two games of this edition of the Nations League after reaching the final last time around.

There was no breakthrough in Norway’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia, though, despite the visitors in Oslo being reduced to 10 men on 63 minutes when Miha Blazic fouled Erling Haaland with a last-man tackle. Martin Odegaard hit the bar with the resulting free-kick but there was to be no way past an impressive Jan Oblak.

Norway remain top of League B Group 4, a point ahead of Serbia who held on to beat Sweden 1-0 thanks to Luka Jovic’s strike and maintain their own push for qualification to League A.

Further down the standings, Georgia kept in the hunt for promotion with a 3-0 win over second-placed North Macedonia in League C Group 4, where Gibraltar also took a point off Bulgaria with a 1-1 draw.

And in League D Group 2, Estonia picked up their second win in a row thanks to a 94th-minute strike from Henri Anier away to Malta, which grabbed a 2-1 victory.