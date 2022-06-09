NHS prescriptions eligibility: 15 groups of people could get free prescriptions

For Universal Credit claimants, eligibility also depends on whether the claimant has responsibility for one or more children.

Typically, applicants who earned £435 or less, or £935 if they have responsibility for a child, should be entitled to free prescriptions.

People who get a valid NHS certificate for full help with health costs will not have to pay. This is known as HC2.

If people have a low income, they may be eligible to receive financial help through the NHS Low Income Scheme.

The scheme covers: