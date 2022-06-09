Pets of the Week, Meet the Coffee kittens – Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The Coffee Kittens — Java, Espresso, Cappuccino, Mocha and Latte — are 10-week-old domestic shorthair kittens available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. Mocha is the only female in the litter. Neuter/spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in their adoption fee. The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, 510 Organ Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photos by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
