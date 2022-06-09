Physicians Mutual now offers pet health insurance

Coverage for dogs and cats of all breeds and ages to meet rising demand in pet health insurance market
According to a North American Pet Health Insurance Association report, approximately there were 4.41 million pets insured in North America at the end of 2021, and the pet health insurance marketplace increased about 28% over the last year.1
Therefore, Physicians Mutual has unveiled Physicians Mutual Pet, pet health insurance for cats and dogs. Pet owners can choose from various affordable, customizable coverage options and Physicians Mutual Pet insurance offers coverage for pets of any age or breed.
According to a company release,2 this new pet health insurance is currently available in 34 US states with its national debut.
“The Physicians Mutual brand is all about spreading joy. Adding Physicians Mutual Pet to our line of products is a perfect fit as we know how much joy our pets bring into our lives,” expressed Rob Reed, president, and CEO at Physicians Mutual, in the release.
“We all want to help keep our pets happy and healthy, and we don’t want the financial worry when they need care. We developed Physicians Mutual Pet to provide that peace of mind so pet parents know they’re getting the coverage they need and their pets can receive the best care possible when and where they need it.”
Additional benefits Physicians Mutual Pet offers are the ability to see any veterinarian, deductible options with a $0 deductible and diminishing deductible availability, plus waived co-pay and deductible in emergency, life-saving treatment circumstances.2 Pet owners can also select options that include coverage for wellness visits.
Physicians Mutual Pet joins the company’s current products, including Medicare Supplement, dental, life, and supplemental health insurance along with coverage for funeral pre-planning. This pet insurance is available to all pet owners. Existing active Physicians Mutual customers are eligible for a multi-policy discount.
References
- Pet insurance in North America. North American Pet Health Insurance Association. May 2022. Accessed June 9 , 2022. https://naphia.org/industry-data
- Covering the family: physicians mutual adds pet health insurance. News release. Physicians Mutual. June 8, 2022. Accessed June 9, 2022. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covering-the-family-physicians-mutual-adds-pet-health-insurance-301564122.html
Source link