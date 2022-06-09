Physicians Mutual now offers pet health insurance

According to a North American Pet Health Insurance Association report, approximately there were 4.41 million pets insured in North America at the end of 2021, and the pet health insurance marketplace increased about 28% over the last year.1

Therefore, Physicians Mutual has unveiled Physicians Mutual Pet, pet health insurance for cats and dogs. Pet owners can choose from various affordable, customizable coverage options and Physicians Mutual Pet insurance offers coverage for pets of any age or breed.

According to a company release,2 this new pet health insurance is currently available in 34 US states with its national debut.

“The Physicians Mutual brand is all about spreading joy. Adding Physicians Mutual Pet to our line of products is a perfect fit as we know how much joy our pets bring into our lives,” expressed Rob Reed, president, and CEO at Physicians Mutual, in the release.