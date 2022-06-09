Prince George left giggling head in hands at Prince Louis stealing limelight at Jubilee

Prince George attended several of the Platinum celebrations shoulder to shoulder with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge is often deemed the more serious of the three but even he could not hold back his laughter looking at Louis enjoying the celebrations. George was spotted dropping his head in his hands as he laughed at his brother waving around his hands in a victory sign while nodding his head in time with the music of the People’s Pageant.

But as Prince Louis began to wave too animatedly, at times risking to hit Charlotte with his hand, the princess put her hand on his arm to push it down and stop it from waving.

She also came to Prince George’s aid as she gave him a gentle shove to better his posture after the attentive princess noticed him leaning on the balcony as they appeared with the Queen on Sunday.

Members of the Royal Family joined forces to contain Prince Louis as he strutted around the Royal Box, with Mike Tindall jokingly warning him he was watching him to ensure he was behaving.

At the Duke of Cambridge was spotted asking Prince Charles to pop Prince Louis onto his knees as the young prince grew bored of the lengthy celebrations.