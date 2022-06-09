Prince Philip ‘did what he knew best’ – ‘taught Charles to endure because he endured’

“Favouritism in families creates a feeling of comparison and competition, and children can feel defeated and helpless even before the life race starts.

“Comparing creates a pitting against each other which in addition to formulating low self-esteem, can create animosity, enmity, and dislike among siblings.

“Unfavoured children can then make an excessive effort to be liked because every child has a need to be noticed – research shows children will even behave negatively to be noticed which is really sad.”

Prince Philip famously sent Prince Charles to Gordonstoun School in Scotland, which was the Duke’s former school as well.

Although Philip thrived at the intensely sporty school, Charles was known to have hated his time there.