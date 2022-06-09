SoftBank Group Operator School to launch master class series on Web3 – with networking opportunities – Refresh Miami

To equip startup founders, employees, investors and board members with the skills to unlock business models for the next generation of the internet, SoftBank Group Operator School today announced that registration is open for its third entrepreneurial education program.

Season 3 will mark SBOS’ first “Web3 Series,” and will begin June 20. The free 10-week curriculum with two weekly evening sessions will include lessons from more than 20 entrepreneurs, operators and investors.

Topics will include Foundations of Blockchain, The Token Economy, DeFi: Unlocking New Financing Models, The State of Crypto Regulation, Investing in Crypto, The Metaverse, and NFTs and Their Applications.

Some of the speakers include Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and CEO of The Sandbox; Konstantin Richter, CEO and Founder of Blockdaemon; Elena Ikonomovska, Co-founder and Chief AI Officer of Mnemonic; Sam Englebardt, General Partner of Galaxy Interactive; Andrew Durgee, CEO of Republic Crypto; Carlos Domingo, Founder and CEO of Securitize; Sandeep Nilwal, Co-founder of Polygon Technology; and of course Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This is the third master class series – the first two were on startup growth/operations and fund-raising. And for the first time during this series, SBOS and its partners will facilitate in-person networking opportunities in Miami, Mexico and Brazil throughout the duration of the program.

“The SoftBank Group Operator School delivers content to help accelerate the growth of technology startups – and this time it will focus on the foundations of blockchain and crypto and the opportunities Web3 unlocks,” said Laura Gaviria Halaby, SoftBank Operating Lead, in a statement. “We know the importance of startups learning from each other, which is why SBOS offers a platform to help the next generation of tech startups make an impact.”

The program is open to anyone who registers by June 19 and will be moderated by Gaviria Halaby and other SoftBank leaders. No prior Web3 or crypto knowledge or experience is required to join the classes.

SBOS launched in 2021 in an initial partnership with Florida International University, Miami Dade College and the University of Miami. Since then over 8,000 tech entrepreneurs, students and operators from more than 50 countries have participated. Master classes from Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on demand at softbankgroupoperatorschool.com.

