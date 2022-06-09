Succession’s Brian Cox claims he ‘nearly got cancelled’ after erupting at co-star

Ahead of this year’s awards season, he discussed his craft with fellow actors Samuel, Tom Hiddleston, Oscar Isaac, Michael Keaton and Quincy Isaiah.

After its stunning third season, Succession and its cast are expected to be amongst the favourites when the Emmy nominations are announced in July.

He will also reprise his role in the upcoming fourth season of the HBO drama, which is hoped to start filming at some point this month.

Succession seasons 1-3 are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.