Categories
Showbiz

Succession’s Brian Cox claims he ‘nearly got cancelled’ after erupting at co-star


Ahead of this year’s awards season, he discussed his craft with fellow actors Samuel, Tom Hiddleston, Oscar Isaac, Michael Keaton and Quincy Isaiah.

After its stunning third season, Succession and its cast are expected to be amongst the favourites when the Emmy nominations are announced in July.

He will also reprise his role in the upcoming fourth season of the HBO drama, which is hoped to start filming at some point this month.

Succession seasons 1-3 are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.