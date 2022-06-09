Tennis community heaps praise on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was showered with praise on social media by numerous former and current players after dominating her way to another Roland Garros trophy.

The Polish player extended her winning streak to 35 matches during the run lifting her 2nd career grand slam trophy in the process as well. Swiatek was heavily praised during the event by many analysts but her colleagues showered her with love on social media as well. Among those were legends of the game Billie Jean King, Pam Shriver, and Agnieszka Radwanska.

Fellow pros were also among them including Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula, Garbine Muguruza, Alison Riske, Sania Mirza, Daria Saville, Carlos Alcaraz, Magda Linette, Hubert Hurkacz, Ons Jabeur and more. People from outside of tennis also chimed in such as Ukrainian football player Ruslan Malinovskyi, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Polish basketball legend Marcin Gortat.

=https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1533094818427060224″ data-service=”twitter”>