The 10 Best Apocalyptic Movies Of The 80s, According To IMDb

Stranger Things‘ references and callbacks to the 1980s, and 80s movies most of all, is one of the reasons it has become such a driving cultural force. The fate of the world hangs in the balance in the latest season of Stranger Things, and these movies often look at what would happen if the world was not saved.

Along with some classics like The Road Warrior and Blade Runner, some lesser-known films such as The Quiet Earth and Soviet gem Dead Man’s Letters discuss the apocalypse in new and exciting ways.

10 Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985)- 6.2/10





The third and final Mad Max movie to star Mel Gibson, Beyond Thunderdome finds Max Rockatansky dealing with new groups of survivors, from the power-hungry Auntie Entity to mysterious children in an oasis.

Beyond Thunderdome’s biggest issue is its less-gritty, more family-friendly vibe compared to the beloved Mad Max: The Road Warrior, although it still has some great quotes. Tina Turner as Auntie Entity is a great choice, she is loving every moment of the film and oozes charisma. And while the third act’s addition of the children doesn’t sink the movie, their precocious nature undercuts Beyond Thunderdome’s more serious themes and ideas.





9 The Quiet Earth (1985)- 6.7/10





Scientist Zac Hobson awakens to find Earth empty of all humans and animals, and the sun has become unstable, switching from incredibly bright days to dusky day without rhyme or reason.

There is very little action in this often somber, contemplative movie, which adds to the feeling of loneliness and mental anguish that make up the first half of the movie. The Quiet Earth falters when it attempts to explain some of the science behind the disappearance, something that easily could have been left unexplained. A stunning final shot gives the film a sense of scale and power that ends the movie perfectly.





8 Testament (1983)- 7/10





A family and a community in northern California attempts to pick up the pieces and survive after a nuclear war.

The biggest reason that Testament stands out is the movie’s focus. Instead of getting the point of view of soldiers, generals, or action-hero survivalists, the film focuses on a family, the normal people who would be most affected by the stupidity of a nuclear war. The acting and the script are both highlights, but Jane Alexander as Carol Wetherly steals the show, and her stellar performance earned her an Oscar nomination.





7 Day of the Dead (1985)- 7.1/10





The third installment of the Night Of the Living Dead series Day of the Dead finds a group of soldiers and scientists trying to find a way to mitigate the zombie threat.

The actors’ habit of screaming every other line is a bit jarring but adds to the sense of tension and fear that permeates the movie as a whole. But Tom Savini’s makeup and costuming are what lift up the Day of The Dead. The zombies have a look and physicality about them that would set the standard for zombie movies for a generation. The other practical effects still hold up well over 35 years later.





6 Escape from New York (1981)- 7.1/10





Manhattan has been turned into a prison colony and after the president’s plane crashes, it is up to Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to rescue the president.

While not the most complicated or in-depth film on this list, Escape from New York is a ton of fun. A sterling example of an escape movie, it delivers on the promise of car chases, and cool, stylish fight scenes. Kurt Russell also nails his part as the cynical, hard-bitten Snake, and he is loving every moment of the movie. The effects, which wouldn’t necessarily take center stage in a movie like this, are also another positive.





5 Dead Man’s Letters (1986)- 7.6/10





After nuclear war has devastated the world a few survivors eke out a living in underground bunkers, as a history teacher writes letters he can never send to his missing son.

A stunning movie to look at despite very little in the way of special effects, the camera work and set design in Dead Man’s Letters elevate the film to new heights. The movie uses the apocalypse as a metaphor for questions about humanity’s destiny and the nature of creation, but sadly some of Dead Man’s Letters’ other themes and ideas get muddled in a plot that lacks a certain propulsive element.





4 Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)- 7.6/10





The second of the original Mad Max series, The Road Warrior, finds Max in league with a group of survivors guarding an oil reserve that is being attacked by a dangerous biker gang.

Science fiction movies have had great names for heroes and villains alike, but “Lord Humungus” is pretty hard to beat. Along with a great name, the leather and feathers of the biker gang is simply iconic and instantly grabs viewers’ attention. The choice to have a limited amount of dialogue is an excellent one allowing for the desolation of the landscape and the characters to give the plot life.









3 When the Wind Blows (1986)- 7.7/10





When the Wind Blows is the story of a couple living in rural England after a nuclear strike and their attempts to recreate a sense of normalcy.

Along with a plot that is way more heartfelt than can be expected from a movie about nuclear war, When the Wind Blows is further lifted up by an amazing soundtrack. The title song is sung by none other than David Bowie, and other stars of the era such as Genesis and Roger Waters create a soundscape that perfectly accents the animation style.





2 The Terminator (1984)- 8.1/10





The first film in the Terminator franchise, it tells the story of the evil Skynet sending back a fellow robot, the T-800 to kill Sarah Connor, the future mother of the leader of the human resistance.

Widely considered one of the best science fiction movies of all time, The Terminator has a level of cultural impact that is still hard to fathom. Most recently it was heavily referenced in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I’ll be back” is one of the all-time greatest one-liners, and the image of Arnold Schwarzenegger in sunglasses carrying a massive pistol is still instantly recognizable today.





1 Blade Runner (1982)- 8.1/10





Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Blade Runner takes viewers to a dystopian, cyberpunk Los Angeles, where a group of synthetic humans called replicants are hunted.

A true tentpole of not only science fiction, but of movies as a whole, Blade Runner may have gotten mixed reviews initially, but has since become much more critically beloved. Notable for its lack of action and how it luxuriates in the plot, Blade Runner is a rare film that offers more with each viewing. Its dream sequences are also groundbreaking and set the stage for how plots can be forward in sci-fi for a generation.

