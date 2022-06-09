The 5 kitchen appliances pushing your energy bills up and how to fix it





Ofgem recently announced the energy bills price cap is expected to rise by nearly £1,000 in October, leaving Britons bracing themselves for yet another spike in living costs. To make some form of a dent in expenses, it’s important to know what appliances could be vastly impacting your bills and what more you can do to reduce them.

The energy bills price cap increased by 54 percent in April, with the Russia-Ukraine war putting pressure on supply chains largely at the helm. This sent Briton’s energy bills soaring to an approximate staggering sum of £1,971 per year. Now, bills are expected to jump a further £1,000 in October, according to energy regulating body Ofgem in its most recent report. This startling forecast could see bills rocketing into the £2,800 region, leaving many households much shorter than what could have been anticipated. However, to place yourself in the best possible position before any more price hikes take place, it’s important to know what you’re spending money on – and how to reduce this. It’ll be no surprise that the most frequently used appliances are the ones taking up a larger portion of the energy bill, but which ones are they exactly? READ MORE: Martin Lewis shares who should fix energy bill

What kitchen appliances are pushing my bills up? Fridge freezer Judging by the size of it and the fact it’s always on, your fridge freezer is unsurprisingly the most expensive appliance to run in your kitchen. Due to the fact it must always stay on, you might be wondering just how you can cut costs when using this appliance. Claire Horne, an energy-saving expert from Kessler’s told Metro: “The more products your fridge contains, the harder it needs to work in order to stay cool and work properly. “So begin by making sure you don’t overload the fridge. “Being mindful of what food you really need to buy not only helps you save money on your energy bill, but can also help save you money on your food shop.”

However, this isn’t quite the same mantra for the freezer. The freezer actually works more effectively if it’s more full than empty, as it doesn’t have to work as hard to retain the cold. But make sure you don’t overload it, as it does need space for air circulation. You should also make a conscious effort to defrost it now and then to rid it of any ice build-up, which will make the appliance guzzle more energy to run. Extractor fans Although extractor fans are great for reducing kitchen smells, these do cost a fair amount to run – especially when left on. Instead of running your fan for the duration of the time you cook, try running it for a few minutes after you finish. Check the fan’s filter to make sure it’s unclogged and clean. This will help it run easier and, in turn, will use less energy when you do need to switch it on. You can easily clean this in a bowl of soapy water with some white vinegar and dish soap. DON’T MISS:

Oven This appliance is another frequently used item in the home and typically accounts for a large portion of your kitchen appliance bill. Where possible, energy-saving experts advise using other methods to cook food. In terms of energy-efficient cooking, Ben Gallizzi, senior content editor at Uswitch said: “The microwave is generally the most efficient way to heat up and cook food – it’s always quicker and its smaller size (as opposed to the oven) means that the heat is more focused on whatever’s being cooked.” Uswitch estimates it costs 27p to cook a baked potato in the oven, but just 3p in the microwave – a saving of 24p a time. Mr Gallizzi also suggested: “Slow cookers are also an energy-efficient cooking appliance – they use just a little more energy than a traditional light bulb, and you can leave your food to cook slowly throughout the day while you’re at work or when you need to get on with other things.”

However, if this is not an option, cut oven cost contribution by cooking as much as possible in one go to make sure all space and heat is being used effectively. So bulk cooking meals and freezing them can help. Try to keep the oven door shut at all times while cooking to prevent heat from escaping and make sure it’s clean. This way, it would need as much power to run. Kettle Cups of tea are a popular beverage amongst Brits, but startlingly, this small appliance costs more to run than you might think. Based on the current average electricity unit rate of 28p per kWh, an average 3kW (3000W) kettle, would cost around 14p to boil – based on a time span of 10 minutes. This might not sound like a lot, but it all adds up. Ms Horne said: “Overfilling the kettle and leaving it on standby are two ways you might be wasting cash.”

If the kettle is boiling large masses of water, it will need more power to reach boiling point. A simple way to slash kettle costs is to boil just enough water needed. You can measure this by pouring water into your mug first, then tipping it into the kettle. Switch the kettle off at the wall every time after use, too. Dishwasher A dishwasher is estimated to cost around 37p per hour to run. The more loads you do, the more this adds up – especially if you’re not using the eco-friendly mode. Try to reduce the number of loads by only turning it on when it’s completely full – but don’t overstuff it. This could reduce the clean quality. Turn the heat temperature down if possible, or run it on eco-friendly mode. Like the other appliances, you should also make sure the filters are clean to use up less energy when powered.