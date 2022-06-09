Top Gear’s Chris Harris rates Jaguar as best classic cop car – ‘Grace and sophistication’

The classic British-made model was declared top of the cops by over half (53 percent) of those surveyed in a new poll, commissioned by Top Gear. It was closely followed by Gene Hunt’s Audi Quattro from Ashes to Ashes (43 percent), and the Ferrari 308 GTS that starred in Magnum, PI (41 percent).

The survey of 1,000 British adults comes ahead of this Sunday’s second episode of the new series, where the presenters put several legendary TV crime-fighting cars through their paces, with hilarious results.

The episode celebrates an era when telly police cars were as famous and recognisable as the actors who drove them.

In the new episode, presenter Chris Harris spoke about his admiration for the iconic Jaguar seen in Morse and how it left an impact on him.

He said: “The Mark 2 originally had a reputation for grace and sophistication but by the 1980s when Morse was on the TV, it had a different image, it was a bit more bank robber than stately home.

