Tourist hit with lifetime ban for causing 20k damage to priceless Italian monument

The woman and her friend caused £19,966 worth of damage when she allegedly hurled an electric scooter down Rome’s Spanish steps. The incident was caught on film.
The woman and a friend were trying to bring their electric scooters down the Spanish steps when the incident occured.
She appeared to become tired of carrying her scooter and decided to throw it down the steps.
Italian authorities said the scooter caused extensive damage to the steps on the way down.
Police caught the woman and her friend and fined them £319 after reviewing the footage of the incident.
READ MORE: ‘Soggy suitcases!’ Luggage rolls of P&O Cruise liner into sea
After looking at the footage, police said the repairs to the marble steps would cost nearly £20,000.
The tourist and her companion have been hit with a lifetime ban from the Spanish steps which had just been refurbished.
A week earlier, a Saudi businessman shocked locals when he drove his Maserati down the steps in the Italian capital.
The man reportedly “took a wrong turn” which led to him driving down the world famous steps.
DON’T MISS
Tourists behaving badly can expect to receive fines in some European countries for breaking rules.
In Spain, tourists can receive fines in some areas for walking around on the street without a shirt on.
In Iceland, tourists are encouraged to sign ‘The Icelandic Pledge’ and promise to respect nature while on holiday in the country.
The certificate aims to stop tourists urinating in nature, littering or being disrespectful to local residents.
Source link