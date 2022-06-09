Town of Norway working on fixing water lines

The town is also working on the Harrison Avenue Project, which includes replacing galvanized pipes with PVC pipes and new water meters.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In the town of Norway, work is being done to repair some of the town’s water lines.

According to town officials, the town is home to some of the oldest water lines in the state.

Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons says the water lines have been in the ground for over 100 years.

The Department of Public Works is currently working on fixing some leaks throughout the town.

A grant of $622,000 is helping with that.

The town received the grant from the Lowcountry Council of Government in March 2021.

In a council meeting this week town officials reported they are in compliance with federal environmental guidelines. This is according to its monthly water analysis. But work still needs to be done.

“Over the next few days, public works will be working on those water leaks and we do have an ongoing repair on Highway 322 which is a little more complex than the others,” said Mayor Clemons.

The town reports there are three leaks the town is working on fixing.

The town is also working on the Harrison Avenue Project, which includes replacing galvanized pipes with PVC pipes and new water meters.