TUI cancels more holidays to popular destination until the end of June

TUI originally cancelled holidays to Sri Lanka until the end of May. It had already extended the cancellations until June 12.
The holiday company wrote on its website: “Due to the ongoing political and economic instability in Sri Lanka, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office have advised against all but essential travel.
“As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel all holidays to Sri Lanka departing up to and including June 30, 2022.
“We will be proactively contacting all impacted customers in departure date order to discuss their options.
“Please note this advice does not apply to customers transiting through Sri Lanka’s international airport and customers currently in resort can continue to enjoy their holiday as planned.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and update customers should there be any further updates.
“We would like to thank customers for their understanding at this time.”
The Foreign Office has already issued advice for Britons to avoid all but essential travel to Sri Lanka.
The advice states: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka, due to ongoing political and economic instability.
DON’T MISS
TUI passengers will be contacted by the company if their holiday is impacted by the cancellations.
It is as yet unknown whether the cancellations will continue into July if the situation in Sri Lanka does not improve.
Sri Lanka is a popular tourist destination and many people visit the country’s beaches each year.
It is a world-class surfing destination and also has many incredible ancient sites to explore.
Source link