Tulsa man rides bike into 8-foot construction hole

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man says he’s a bit shaken up after he accidentally rode his bike into an 8-foot construction hole. Micah Cheng says it happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night near the corner of 91st and Lewis. He says the cones surrounding the hole were knocked over.

“As I was falling in I was like there’s no way there’s a random pit here. There’s no way there’s this massive hole here,” Cheng said.

In soaking wet clothes, he managed to take a picture of what it looked like minutes later before calling his dad to pick him up.

Right now, there is caution tape, but a portion of it doesn’t cover the entire hole. The construction zone is in the middle of the sidewalk and within a foot of the road.

We reached out to the city and representatives told 2 News, it’s part of a privately funded project involving a water line to a city waterline. The city says the contractor is working to excavate the area to determine the diameter of the city’s pipe.

The contractor is waiting on an out-of-town subcontractor before they connect the two water lines together before filling in the hole.

For Cheng, he hopes they’ll put up more cones and more caution tape to keep people safe.

“I was very lucky to get out with only a couple scratches. But maybe if someone older or very young had fallen in there, it could have been very terrible,” Cheng said.

2 News reached out to the contractor but they haven’t gotten back to us yet. The city also says they too reached out to the contractor and have requested they fill the hole as soon as possible.

