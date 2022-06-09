Ukraine LIVE: Putin health fears erupt as Russian leader cancels major engagement

Russia’s progress on the Izium axis has been “stalled” for months after Ukraine used the terrain to its advantage, the British Ministry of Defence reports.

The latest intelligence report said: “Fighting continues in the Sieverodonetsk pocket but, in the last 48 hours, Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) have also likely increased their efforts to advance to the south of Izium.

“Russia’s progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since April, after Ukrainian forces made good use of the terrain to slow Russia’s advance.

“Russia has likely attempted to reconstitute EGF after they suffered very heavy casualties in the failed advance on Kyiv, but its units likely remain understrength.”