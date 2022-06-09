‘Underpaid’ parking wardens set to strike in London as union wants £5 per hour raise

The GMB union says that the wardens are underpaid and that their pensions and sick pay are not acceptable. The industrial action planned by the union comes in the same week that the RMT expects a train strike to cripple the country over five days.
The union is demanding a pay rise of £5 per hour for members employed by NSL Parking Services in Wandsworth, South London.
Paul Grafton, GMB Regional Organiser said: “Now that the Tories have been ousted from Wandsworth, we will be calling on the Labour leader to bring these important and valuable services back under local authority control.
“GMB believes these staff members are at least £5 per hour underpaid, have a less favourable pension and hardly any sick pay compared to council workers.
“The council earns many tens of millions per year in parking charges, so perhaps they might want to think about reinvesting some of that money in the people who earn it for them.”
The wardens in Owestry, Shropshire will be fitted with devices which will be authorised for use by the Town Council to ensure staff safety and to gather evidence for public complaints.
A document outlining the plans stated: “All staff using the cameras must have received the data protection and privacy awareness training before being authorised to use a camera in a live environment.
“Cameras must be turned on only as the operator deems it necessary in their professional judgement.
“This may be to issue a penalty charge notice or where they are subjected to physical or verbal abuse.”
It concluded: “Cameras must not be turned on and left to film for the entirety of a staff member’s shift.”
Plans also stated that any cameras used by staff must all come with verbal confirmation that members of the public are being recorded and staff must introduce themselves clearly.
Footage from the cameras will only be available to the operations manager and the town clerk and will only only be reviewed if needed.
Footage would be stored for 31 days, if not saved for use, before it is routinely deleted.
It comes as parking firms are battling against planned reforms to parking on private land by challenging proposed caps on the amount they can charge motorists.
In February, the Government announced plans to implement a new Code of Practice that would crack down on cowboy private car parking firms.
The new Code would cut fines by up to 50 percent in most areas across England, Wales and Scotland.
Typically, fines would be capped at £70 outside of London, and £130 in the capital, with an early payment discount of 50 percent.
However, the industry is not happy with the tariffs or the way they were arrived at.
