‘Underpaid’ parking wardens set to strike in London as union wants £5 per hour raise

The GMB union says that the wardens are underpaid and that their pensions and sick pay are not acceptable. The industrial action planned by the union comes in the same week that the RMT expects a train strike to cripple the country over five days.

The union is demanding a pay rise of £5 per hour for members employed by NSL Parking Services in Wandsworth, South London.

Paul Grafton, GMB Regional Organiser said: “Now that the Tories have been ousted from Wandsworth, we will be calling on the Labour leader to bring these important and valuable services back under local authority control.

“GMB believes these staff members are at least £5 per hour underpaid, have a less favourable pension and hardly any sick pay compared to council workers.

“The council earns many tens of millions per year in parking charges, so perhaps they might want to think about reinvesting some of that money in the people who earn it for them.”

