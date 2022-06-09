Universal Credit: Claiming PIP could boost benefit payments – are you eligible?

As daily living costs rise, many households are trying to increase their income in any way possible. However, many eligible claimants may not realise they could boost their Universal Credit benefit by claiming the PIP they are entitled to.
PIP is provided for people who have a long-term physical or mental condition of disability and while it is notoriously hard to successfully claim it could provide a range of benefits aside from the actual payment.
Universal Credit on the other hand is paid to low income households to help with their daily living expenses, and can be increased in a variety of ways depending on one’s circumstances.
This includes additional payments for disabled individuals.
Successfully claiming PIP will help support claimants’ application for the disability premium aspect of Universal Credit, increasing their payment amount.
The DWP guidelines note that successfully claiming PIP will automatically trigger the disability premium to be added onto one’s benefits.
Similarly, Britons claiming certain legacy benefits could also benefit from successfully claiming PIP in the same way.
PIP offers two different aspects, each with higher and lower rates, that differ depending on how one’s disability impacts them and the severity of it.
Disability premiums, similarly, have three different rates depending on the severity of one’s disability and their requirements as a result thereof.
To be eligible for disability premium, claimants must be under Pension credit age and either registered blind or claiming one of the following benefits:
- Disability Living Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment
- Adult Disability Payment, for those in Scotland
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Working Tax Credit with a disability element
- Attendance Allowance
- Constant Attendance Allowance
- War Pensioners Mobility Supplement
- Severe Disablement Allowance
- Incapacity Benefit.
