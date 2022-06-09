Universal Credit: Claiming PIP could boost benefit payments – are you eligible?

As daily living costs rise, many households are trying to increase their income in any way possible. However, many eligible claimants may not realise they could boost their Universal Credit benefit by claiming the PIP they are entitled to.

PIP is provided for people who have a long-term physical or mental condition of disability and while it is notoriously hard to successfully claim it could provide a range of benefits aside from the actual payment.

Universal Credit on the other hand is paid to low income households to help with their daily living expenses, and can be increased in a variety of ways depending on one’s circumstances.

This includes additional payments for disabled individuals.

Successfully claiming PIP will help support claimants’ application for the disability premium aspect of Universal Credit, increasing their payment amount.

