Categories World Video: US weapons deployed by Ukrainian troops against Russia – CNN Video Post author By Google News Post date June 9, 2022 No Comments on Video: US weapons deployed by Ukrainian troops against Russia – CNN Video CNN gets inside look at US weapons used by Ukrainian troops CNN Source link Related Tags ‘weapons’, ‘world, CNN+, deployed, Russia, troops, Ukrainian, VIDEO, Video: US weapons deployed by Ukrainian troops against Russia - CNN Video By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Kumi’s Q&A: Meeting Cecilie Fjellhøy, victim of the Tinder Swindler → Purrfect Companions: Shelters are seeking ‘furever’ homes for pets – The Daily Reporter – Greenfield Indiana Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.