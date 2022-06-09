Watch Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ anime series trailer | Engadget

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have unveiled the first trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, their anime series based on Cyberpunk 2077. The companies first announced the project back in 2020 and have been developing it since 2018.

The 10-episode story revolves around a street kid turned mercenary edgerunner and is set in Night City, “a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future,” the description reads. CD Projekt Red is producing the project with showrunner Rafal Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077), but the animation is being done by Japan-based company Studio Trigger.

Studio Trigger is known for its wild anime designs and “raucous” storytelling with projects like Kill la Kill and Promare, and Edgerunners looks like it falls solidly into that category. It’ll be directed by Studio Trigger founder Hiroyuki Imaishi, with Hiromi Wakabayashi doing character design. The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series). It’s set to launch in September.