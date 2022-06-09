Will Prince Louis get a royal title? The age-long tradition explained

When do royals get new titles?

Peerages can be bestowed by the monarch whenever he or she sees fit, but in recent years, the Queen has opted to give family members a new title to mark their wedding days.

Prince William was created the Duke of Cambridge upon his marriage to Kate Middleton in 2011, while Prince Harry was made the Duke of Sussex when he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Some titles are more unique than dukedoms or earldoms, however, such as the Prince of Wales title.

The Prince of Wales title is reserved only for the heir apparent to the throne, and the Queen gave Prince Charles the honour in 1958.

The Princess Royal title has only been created a few times in British royal history, and it has been held by Princess Anne as the monarch’s only daughter since 1987.