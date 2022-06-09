Wordle 356 June 10 HINTS: Today’s Wordle too hard? Spoiler-free clues to help with answer

If you’re struggling with Wordle 356 for June 10, then you’ve come to the right place. Keeping up with the recent tradition of tricky Wordle puzzles, today’s teaser is causing problems for countless players. While it’s not packed full of seldom used letters, it’s a word that you’re unlikely to use very often. Fortunately, Express Online is here to help, courtesy of three spoiler-free clues. Just head to the bottom of the page for Wordle 356 hints for June 10.

Wordle challenges players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. To do so you’ll need to use the process of elimination to rule out different letters.

If, for example, a letter tile turns grey after one of your guesses, you know that this particular letter doesn’t feature in today’s word.

If a tile turns yellow, then the letter is in the word, just not in the right place, while a green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct position.

The aim is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible. You can then share your progress on social media, showing friends, family and random followers exactly how brainy you are.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the following day for a new Wordle to be released. And because the Wordle site tracks your statistics, failure means losing your hard-earned winning streak – something you’ll be reminded about every time you login.

If you need help keeping your winning streak alive, check out the latest Wordle hints (spoiler-free) for the June 10 puzzle below…