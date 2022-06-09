Xbox Bethesda Showcase start time – How to watch Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Bethesda Showcase start time is almost here, a collection of announcements about upcoming games headed to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass over the course of the next several months. The showcase is part of Summer Game Fest 2022, but it’s essentially what we would’ve gotten if E3 still existed – and may get again in 2023, if the Entertainment Software Association has its way – though what Microsoft and its studios has in store remains something of a mystery.

Previously, Bethesda planned on showing Starfield footage for the first time. With the space RPG delayed until 2023, though, it’s unclear whether Bethesda will go ahead with its original intention, hence why some fans are making their own Starfield trailers to ease the pain of waiting.

Xbox itself has a number of projects in the works, from Rare’s troubled Everwild to Avowed from Obsidian and the Forza franchise. In previous years, Xbox also highlighted third-party games such as Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus during its spotlight, so we may see some surprises from other developers as well.

Aside from Forza Horizon 5’s upcoming DLC, very little has (reliably) leaked from the Xbox showcase, so much of the lineup is still just speculation at this point.

Xbox Bethesda Showcase Start Time

The Xbox Bethesda Showcase begins on June 12 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST/6 p.m. BST, though Xbox hasn’t mentioned how long the show may run. The 2021 showcase lasted for roughly 90 minutes, so it’s probably safe to set aside that much time again.

If you’re worried about forgetting, the Summer Game Fest website has a calendar where you can add the Xbox showcase and every other event to a personalized calendar with reminders.

Xbox will air the showcase on its YouTube channel and Twitch channel, along with Twitter, TikTok, and Xbox’s American Sign Language Twitch channel.