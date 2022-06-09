Yellowstone reports significant drop in Memorial Day traffic

CASPER, Wyo. — Holiday traffic to Yellowstone National Park during the Memorial Day weekend dropped off significantly this year compared to 2021, park officials said Wednesday.

The statistics released today show a 34% decrease in the number of parkwide vehicle entries over the Memorial Day weekend, even as the park celebrates its 150th year. The park counted fewer than 8,000 vehicle entries per day during the three-day weekend, with Saturday, May 28 seeing the greatest number at 7,805. That was down from 11,385 from the same day in 2021.

Price tracker Gasbuddy projected that a gallon of regular gasoline would average $4.65 during the Memorial Day weekend. The national average a week ago was $4.59 per gallon. In Wyoming, it was $4.32 ahead of the holiday.

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season, and millions are expected to visit between now and August, a park news release states. Those planning to travel there are encouraged to watch this video and follow the top things to know.