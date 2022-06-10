Andy Murray has proven he can be Wimbledon contender again ahead of Nick Kyrgios test

Andy Murray showed he will be a contender at Wimbledon by stunning top seed Stefanos Tsitispas at the Stuttgart Open on Friday. And the former world No 1’s best result for six years gives a big boost to his chances of being seeded at SW19.

The Scot beat the Greek 7-6 6-3 for his first victory over a top-five player since beating Novak Djokovic at the 2016 ATP Finals. The three-time Grand Slam winner has undergone two hip surgeries since.

He will next face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Stuttgart semi-finals on Saturday as he seeks his first title since 2019 – and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016. Victory against Kyrgios would further underline his credentials heading into Wimbledon.

“I thought I did well,” Murray said. “He served unbelievably well in the first set and I had very few chances when I was returning.