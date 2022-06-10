Andy Murray stuns top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach semi-finals in Stuttgart







Andy Murray sealed his best win of the year with a stunning victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stuttgart

Andy Murray produced a vintage display to defeat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday.

The former world No 1, currently ranked 68 in the world, claimed one of his biggest wins since undergoing hip surgery in

2019 as he continued his stunning form on the grass in Germany this week by shocking Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in one hour and 40 minutes to make the final four.

Murray won 82 per cent of first serve points 65 per cent of second serve points in earning his first Top 5 win since 2016 when he defeated Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals to seal year-end No 1 Murray’s last tour-level semi-final came on grass: 2016 at Wimbledon, which he won

“It was an amazing atmosphere,” Murray said in his on-court interview. “Almost a full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis… I thought I did well. He served unbelievably in the first set.

“I felt like I had very few chances, but when he was creating chances on my serve, I stayed strong. I played a really solid tie-break and in the second set, once I was in the rallies, I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points. It was a good performance.”

In a tight encounter, the 35-year-old Scot saved a set point at 6-6 in the opener before sealing it in a tie-break and broke Tsitsipas to move 4-2 up in the second on his way to clinching an impressive win on his third match point and gain revenge for his defeat to Tsitsipas at the US Open last year.

Murray will play either Marton Fucsovics or Australian Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday’s final.

