Austin’s WURSTA Launches WRST Collabs, a Web3 innovation studio

Grand Opening of WRST NFT Gallery and Web3 Collaboration Space to Coincide with Consensus

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Wursta, a leading independent technology advisor specializing in cloud transformation and digital workspace design, today launched WRST Collabs, its new Innovation Studio for Web3 ventures. The WRST Collabs team, which consists of engineers, artists, and product focused individuals passionate about Web3, will draw from its unique experiences to help customer projects come to life, support the industry, and explore new innovative product ideas along the way.

WRST Collabs is hitting the ground running with the grand opening of its permanent WRST NFT Gallery – the first-of-its-kind in Austin – and Web3 collaboration space at the Wursta headquarters. The WRST NFT Gallery is a curated, interactive space for influencers and the community to connect, celebrate, and learn together. WRST Collabs experts will be able to develop future applications for a wide range of business benefits, including brand building and advertising campaigns, luxury designs and unique, individualized forms of identity.

“The business future of NFTs and Web3 will literally be game-changing,” states Matt Wursta, CEO and Founder of Wursta and WRST Collabs. “NFT technology might look like collectible monkey pictures today, but the industry is testing and proving the technology. The future iterations are a global opportunity to pursue new and more engaging brand identities and decentralized identity models. It’s going to impact every industry in the years to come.”

To mark the occasion, on June 10 and 11, during CoinDesk’s Consensus 2022 Event, WRST Collabs is hosting a public event at its NFT Gallery and collaboration space in East Austin, featuring a series of educational speakers including prominent NFT leaders and influencers Jalin Thomas, Jimmy.eth, Stagflation.eth, Kuntal Shah, and Matt Halfhill. In addition, WRST Collabs is celebrating influential women in Web3 and seasoned technical experts throughout the weekend. Finally, to close out the events on Saturday, there will also be a Validator Governance Jam hosted by The Metagovernance Project and stakefish.

“In addition to our role as a leading Google Cloud Partner, we continue to evolve our services to meet our clients not only where they are, but where they are going to be in the future. This includes helping them prepare for the exciting opportunities presented by NFTs and decentralized technologies more broadly,” continues Wursta. “Businesses should be exploring emerging technologies, and Web3 is a great place to invest, due to the potential for new economic models and differentiation to compete in the future.”

About Wursta

Wursta is a technology consultancy that helps organizations maximize their use of the cloud to compete in the modern world. As a Global premier Google partner, Wursta handles cloud migrations, managed services, infrastructure modernization, custom application development, digital workplace optimization, and Cyber security and risk management. The now Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2014 by Matt Wursta and has ranked in the top 500 of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies for the past two years. For more information visit https://wursta.com/.

