Biden announces migration pact at end of fractious Summit of the Americas

US president Joe Biden unveiled a “new approach to managing migration” in Latin America on Friday, but observers said the measures were only the start of what was needed to address one of the hemisphere’s most pressing problems.

Biden unveiled the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration at the end of a Summit of the Americas that was marred by acrimony over the US’s refusal to invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“With this declaration, we are transforming our approach to managing migration in the Americas,” said Biden, flanked by the other signatories. “Each of us is signing up to commitments that recognise the challenges we all share.”

The governments of Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras signed the agreement even though their presidents were absent. The only Central American country that did not sign was Nicaragua, which was barred from Los Angeles because the US regards its president Daniel Ortega as a dictator.

The declaration includes measures that would allow farmers in the US and Canada to take in more seasonal labourers and urges countries to establish “legal pathways” to enable people from Latin American and the Caribbean to reach the wealthier north. It also demands more humane treatment for migrants at border crossings.

“While the agreement is non-binding, it marks a significant step forward in creating a common language and a coherent set of ideas,” said Andrew Selee, president of the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute.

He warned, however, that it would only succeed “if it is the first, not the final, word on migration co-operation in the Americas”.

Millions of migrants have flooded north through Central America and Mexico in recent years in a bid to escape poverty and violence. While most are from the Americas, some have travelled from as far as Africa and the Middle East.

Many have died en route or have been deported to their home countries when they reach the US. At the same time, Biden is under pressure to allow millions of Latin American migrants who arrived in the US illegally to legalise their status.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over a quarter of all the migrants in the world are in the Americas, even though the hemisphere accounts for only 12 per cent of the world’s population. Some 73mn migrants are on the move in the hemisphere while millions more have been displaced within their countries by poverty and conflict.

“The declaration hits a lot of the right notes, at least in terms of addressing root causes of migration, expanding access to asylum and on temporary work permits,” said Adam Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America, a US-based non-governmental organisation.

“It’s good to see this broader approach to the problem, where it’s not just all about stopping migrants,” he said.

However, he said the key to the declaration lay in its implementation.

“It’s a statement of principles, and it’s great that 20 countries have agreed to those principles, but it doesn’t seem as if they have much skin in the game.”

The announcement capped a three-day meeting in California of leaders from across the hemisphere. Among other measures, they agreed a new initiative to help Caribbean nations cope with climate change.

Biden met Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro for the first time and they had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The US’s decision not to invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua prompted a boycott by the presidents of some countries, most notably Mexico, the US’s most important ally in the region.

During the summit, several leftist leaders used their speeches to attack the US for its selective guest list.

“We should all be here and we’re not. I don’t like the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua,” said Chile’s president Gabriel Boric, who described the decades-old US blockade of Cuba as “unfair and unacceptable”.

Argentina’s Alberto Fernández said that at future Summits of the Americas, the host nation should not be allowed to choose who comes and who does not. The event is staged every three or four years and this was the first time it was held in the US for 28 years.

“The silence of those who are absent speaks to us,” Fernández said. “We definitely would have wished for a different Summit of the Americas.”