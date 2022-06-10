Billy Bingham: Former Northern Ireland manager dies aged 90

Former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham, who led the team to the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, has died aged 90.

Bingham had two spells in charge of Northern Ireland (1967-1971 and 1980-1993) after he won 56 caps for his country as a player between 1951 and 1963, including appearances at the 1958 World Cup.

He also managed Everton for four years from 1973, as well as Plymouth Argyle and Northern Irish club Linfield.

Bingham enjoyed a playing career as a right winger making 227 appearances in eight years for Sunderland, whom he joined from Northern Irish side Glentoran where he began his career in 1948.

The Belfast-based side tweeted: “Everyone at Glentoran is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Bingham.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Billy’s family and friends at this time.”

Bingham also played for Everton, Luton Town and Port Vale as he scored 133 goals in 525 appearances in all domestic competitions in his 17-year playing career.

Everton paid tribute to Bingham as they tweeted: “Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Billy Bingham MBE.

“A great man who both played for and managed the Blues. You’ll be missed, Billy.”