Bristol Airport chaos: Passengers stuck in huge queues since before 4am – ‘Like a zoo’

The airport tweeted yesterday: “Help us to help you. You can help us to keep queues to a minimum by only arriving at the Airport when your flight’s bag-drop or check in opens.

“Arriving too early may lead to congestion and an additional wait.”

One passenger replied: “So if I arrive at 5am for a 7am flight, do you guarantee I will get on my flight?

“Because I paid over £3k for my holiday. People are panicking, because they have seen and I have spoken to friends, it’s so sad to see the mess our country is in!”

Bristol Airport said it could never guarantee someone will make a flight but said arriving at the expected time should give them enough time to pass security.