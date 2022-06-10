Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in front of star-studded guest list in ‘romantic’ event

Britney Spears, 40, was joined by a string of A-listers as she married her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 28, yesterday at her Thousand Oaks, California home. This comes less than a year after the Toxic hitmaker was freed from her conservatorship, held against her by her estranged father Jamie Spears.
Britney tied the knot yesterday evening in a “very romantic” event, according to sources.
Fellow celebrities attended the intimate ceremony including designer Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and actress Drew Barrymore.
According to a US news outlet, the hit singer was wearing a Versace off-the-shoulder dress.
Britney previously teased Donatella’s involvement with her wedding dress in an Instagram post, dated March.
