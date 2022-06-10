Britney Spears’ wedding album from kissing Madonna to dancing with Selena Gomez

It’s official, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finally tied the knot.

The happy couple married on Thursday 9 June in a lavish ceremony at their home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles after dating for five years.

The pair had announced their engagement last September, but wowed fans on Thursday as images of their elegant and star studded bash were shared with the world.

The elaborate soiree saw multiple famous faces join Britney and her beau for their lavish celebration, including stars such as queen of pop herself Madonna and Hollywood A-listers Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.







Planned with the help of celebrity event producer Jeffrey Best of Best Events, the stunning celebration featured floral arrangements from Marks Garden with a distinctive and feminine colour palette, while a statement off-the-shoulder custom Versace wedding dress with a leg-revealing slit up one side, completed the bride’s wedding look.

Sam too opted for a tux designed by the iconic label as he said ‘I do’ to the singer.

“We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Britney told Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”







Britney’s makeup for her special day, was done by talented makeup artist Sofia Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Beauty expert Charlotte Tilbury, who designed Britney’s bridal make-up, said: “Britney is the queen of pop and an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy.

“She’s such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerising big, brown eyes! We wanted to create a timeless, glowing look that complemented and enhanced all four of her custom Versace gowns.”

Lasting just ten minutes, the ceremony was a small but intimate affair for those nearest and dearest to the couple, who had gathered at their home in Los Angeles for the occasion.

Taking place in a tent draped in rich velvet blush, guests were in awe of the pink roses that adorned the venue’s surroundings as Britney arrived in a horse drawn carriage – a fitting entrance for the princess of pop.







Following the exchange of vows, Britney swapped her stunning custom made Versace gown for three more outfits designed by the fashion house, as she let her hair down to truly party with her closest friends.

Forgoing tradition, the newlyweds abandoned the first dance, instead opting for a lively rendition of Britney’s smash hit track Toxic that saw the star boogie alongside A-list pals Selena Gomez and Madonna.

In one particularly iconic moment, Madonna and Britney were pictured recreating their famous 2003 awards show kiss as they partied the night away.







This was then followed by an impromptu serenade as Britney performed a duet of “Stars Are Blind” with Paris Hilton as Sam looked on in awe of his new bride.

The singer first met the actor and fitness expert while shooting the music video for “Slumber Party” in October 2016, where Sam starred as her love interest.

Sam was one of several people considered for the part, but Britney chose chose him as soon as she laid eyes on him, after instantly falling head over heels for his headshot.

A few months later, Britney found Sam’s number in her handbag and decided to reconnect with him.

“I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” she told a radio host in 2017.

“So then I called him, and ever since then…he is just a really fun, funny person.”

