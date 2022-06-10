Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teases Return of Fan Favorite Map from Original Game

The marketing push for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in full swing, with Activision releasing a world premiere trailer for the game and showing off one of the campaign missions. As usual, Activision is mostly focusing on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s single-player campaign with the initial reveals, with multiplayer and other modes scheduled to get the spotlight a little later on. However, just because the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailers released so far have been mostly about the campaign, it doesn’t mean that multiplayer has been completely ignored.

In fact, eagle-eyed Call of Duty fans who have been looking over the Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer have potentially found a big tease for one of the game’s potential multiplayer maps. Early on in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer, for a brief moment, fans can see what is clearly the Highrise map, one of the most popular multiplayer maps from the 2009 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Considering how often Call of Duty recycles popular maps, it seems highly likely that Highrise will be making a comeback in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, especially since it makes an appearance in this reveal trailer. Highrise is also available in Call of Duty Mobile, so it wouldn’t be the first time that it was brought back, though it hasn’t been in a main series release since the 2009 original.





Besides Highrise potentially being featured as one of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps, chances are good that it will make an appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as well. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, for the uninitiated, is the upcoming sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, which is being built alongside the new Modern Warfare as a free-to-play battle royale experience.

Rumor has it that the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map will feature some familiar locations based on the multiplayer maps in the original Modern Warfare 2. Specifically, the maps Afghan, Highrise, Quarry, and Terminal were mentioned for the game. It will be interesting to see if there’s any truth to those rumors, and if those maps will also all make their way to the standard Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer experience as well.





There’s still a lot to learn about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and what it’s bringing to the table, so fans should stay tuned. Expect more on the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer experience, Spec Ops, and the campaign in the months leading up to the game’s release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

