Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to release Gunfight post-launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is well underway and set to release worldwide on October 28, 2022, alongside Warzone 2. The development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being led by Infinity Ward, who has developed several titles for the Call of Duty franchise.

Multiplayer is par for the course, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will also feature a campaign. Players will take part in and experience the trials and tribulations of Task Force 141, following the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Focusing on its multiplayer aspect, players will get to pick and participate in various and familiar game modes, like Ground War. For example, Gunfight, a fan favorite, will be returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but not on the day it launches.

In its original form, Gunfight was a fun but fairly quick game mode that players could opt into if they felt like taking a break from the large, hectic firefights. This is because it traditionally features two on two teams.

GameSpot was given a chance to speak with Activision and, in turn, learned that Gunfight will return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II “at some point” but is not expected on release day.

As disappointing as that is, COD: Modern Warfare II will feature a game mode that is very similar to Gunfight: Knockout. It aims to bring the gameplay of Gunfight but crank up the number of players from two on two to six on six.

Not only will there be a massive difference in the number of players on each team, but participants will also be able to revive their teammates. The number of rounds per match has been lowered to five, the flag has been replaced with a bag of cash, and the team holding the cash will win the round.

The game is set to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S, PC, and contrary to Microsoft’s ongoing plans to purchase Activision Blizzard, it will also launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. According to Microsoft:

“To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”

At this time, no official date for the release of Gunfight has been given by Activision or any other party involved with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.