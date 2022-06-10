Cheeky code word flight attendants use which could mean they fancy you





The most attractive traveller is then labelled “Bob” – “best on board” – for the rest of the flight. So, if you have ever been mistaken for someone called Bob on one of your flights, this could be why.

The revelation was made on Heart breakfast yesterday (June 9) in a new segment called “Professional Confessional”, reports The Daily Star. People share the “deepest, darkest secrets” of their particular job – with “complete anonymity guaranteed” – to hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. And, the unnamed cabin crew member called the show to reveal exactly what happens behind-the-scenes 35,000ft in the air.

She explained on Heart FM: “We have a little game called ‘find the Bob’ and basically Bob stands for ‘best on board’. “So, you just find the best looking person on the plane and you call them Bob the whole day. “And, then if you can’t find a Bob sometimes passengers get on and they’re sleepy and they put their heads down and they fall asleep and you can’t really see their faces. “Then as they get off instead of calling them Bob you’d be like ‘Cheerio’. “And, that would indicate to your other crew members that you fancy them.”

Host Jamie asked what the flight attendants do when they locate a ‘Bob’. To which the cabin crew member answered: “Usually, you’re on the trolley service, imagine we’re on the aisle at 38,000ft, and you offer coke, lemonade, water or wine. “And, you go ‘stop the cart, yeah, there’s a Bob, there’s a Bob’. “Then the passenger looks at you and you’re like ‘hi Bob’.

“They say ‘my name’s not Bob’ and you’re like… ‘it is now’.” The flight attendant confirmed that they will refer to the passenger as Bob to their face as well as to the crew.