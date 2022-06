As a father-of-two, to Esme and Albert, the 58-year-old hopes that his children reach out to him if they need support.

Christopher told The Guardian: “I’m male and northern, and from a working-class background, so you were not supposed to speak about your feelings.

“I still carry all the baggage about masculinity and toughness, and I was ashamed about my depression and eating disorder.

“I didn’t want Albert and Esme to ever feel there was anything they couldn’t talk to me about.