Deborah Anne Graf Obituary (2022)

Deborah A. “Debbie” Graf, age 70, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care. In keeping with her wishes, there will a memorial service held at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery following cremation. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Debbie was born on January 2, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Mary (Pendergast) Graf.

Debbie’s mother passed away when she was only 4 years old. Her grandmother, Helen, and her uncle, Jerome Pendergast, stepped in to help raise her and her brother. Debbie was a hard worker who put her talents to good use as a receptionist with Medical Associates in Dubuque. She was a faith filled woman and a long time member of the Church of the Nativity. In her free time, Debbie enjoyed creating beautiful quilts, tending to her gardens and tracing her genealogy roots. Debbie also had a great love for all of God’s creatures, especially chickens and dogs. She has owned and trained many dogs throughout the years. Debbie had a kind soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish Debbie’s memory include several cousins.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother who raised her, Helen (Bernard) Scharphoff; and a brother, John “Jack” Graf.

A special thank you to all of Debbie’s friends, family and neighbors for all of their friendship and support.

The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Debbie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Debbie Graf Family.

Published by Behr’s Funeral Home on Jun. 10, 2022.