Dementia: How hearing aids can reduce your risk of the condition – expert advice

According to the NHS, it’s “not always easy” to tell if you’re losing your hearing.

But common signs include:

difficulty hearing other people clearly and misunderstanding what they say, especially in noisy places

asking people to repeat themselves

listening to music or watching TV with the volume higher than other people need

difficulty hearing on the phone

finding it hard to keep up with a conversation

feeling tired or stressed from having to concentrate while listening

“Sometimes someone else might notice problems with your hearing before you do,” the health service says.

While hearing loss can often be a result of age, research shows the increased risk of dementia was not found in those using hearing aids.

Furthermore, another study looking into those with hearing impairments found that hearing aids could actually help delay dementia onset by five years.

“This is why regular hearing tests are so important in helping to reduce the risk,” Gordon added.

“The earlier any problems are identified, the sooner protective measures like hearing aids can be introduced.”