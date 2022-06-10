Dementia warning: Your living arrangement could increase your risk by 26% warns study

In a previous conversation with Express.co.uk, Doctor Emer McSweeney, CEO at Re-Cognition Health, broke down several components in the relationship between socialising and dementia risk.

This relationship, she explained, is mediated through a number of factors, but the important component is arguably healthy behaviour.

“If you are socialising, you are more likely to have a routine, socialising means many different things, including volunteering, visiting places of worship, going to the cinema, reading news and current affairs and going to museums,” explained doctor McSweeney.

“Our brain is a muscle, and just like any other muscle in the body, if you don’t use it, you lose it.”