Drivers ditch petrol and diesel as used car sales spike after ‘worst week of pump pain’

Research by Electrifying.com has found that drivers who do 10,000 miles each year and charge on a standard energy tariff could save £80 each month on fuel in a Volkswagen ID.3 compared to filling up a Volkswagen Golf.

At the higher end of the market, those who choose the popular Tesla Model Y over a Mercedes GLC300 could save a staggering £167 each month in fuel costs.

On average, UK petrol consumption, mainly by the private motorist, stands at around 1.3 billion litres a month or 43.3 million litres a day.

The 53.08p extra cost of petrol compared to last year is siphoning £23 million a day from other potential consumer spending.