Energy crisis hell: Minister admits UK ‘could do more’ as Brits face £30k heat pump bills

“If you only exchange the boiler, you leave the people – and often it is the most vulnerable people – you leave them with a leaky, draughty house and a sub-average living quality. Is that fair? Wouldn’t we want to make the living situation of people better?”

Asked whether the Government was doing enough to make energy-efficient measures within consumers’ means, he said: “Of course, we could always do more, but it’s a question of the resources being available, but I think with an independent look at it we are doing a lot.”

He noted that £6.6billion had been committed to energy efficiency over the current spending review, including a “substantial contribution” via the boiler upgrade scheme.

The energy and business minister added that there was “a whole range of different measures targeting different sectors, all directed towards lower-income households, directly funding home insulation works.”

The Government was also levying a billion pounds a year “obligation on energy suppliers to install energy efficiency measures”.

Lord Callanan continued: “So there’s a lot going on – perhaps we should evangelise about it more – but we are spending a lot. Would I like to spend more? Of course, but we’re subject to resource constraints like everyone else.